Opposing View: Kansas vs Duke
We spoke with Conor O'Neill who covers the Duke football program. He gives his breakdown at Duke and prediction.
When the Duke offense is moving the ball what do they want to do and who are their players to watch?
Duke is very much a run-to-establish-the-pass offense, and everything will center around running back Mataeo Durant. He’s leading the ACC with eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving) and has 508 offensive yards (398 rushing, 110 receiving).
If Durant is effective, it opens things up for a passing game directed by Gunnar Holmberg, a first-year starter who was in line to start two years ago before a season-ending injury in August. Holmberg has been Duke needs so far – an accurate, mostly turnover-free (one interception, one fumble) quarterback with enough mobility to take advantage of any obvious running situations.
Duke has two main targets at receiver, Jake Bobo (27 catches, 280 yards) and Jalon Calhoun (14 for 155). Bobo has decent size and Calhoun is the faster player, but both register as possession-receiver types.
The other offensive weapon to be aware of is freshman quarterback Jordan Moore – they’ve got packages, mostly red zone and goal line, for him to enter and add a dynamic as a running QB.
How has the Duke defense played and who are their top players?
Duke’s defense was better against Northwestern than in the first two games, mostly because it finally forced turnovers. And they came in bulk, with all four coming in the first half and helping the Blue Devils to a 30-7 halftime lead.
Shaka Heyward is the best linebacker, he’s got a team-best 33 tackles, which leads the ACC.
Duke plays a 4-2-5 and, when things are going well, always seems to have a couple of safeties who can fill up the stat sheet. One of them this year has been Lummie Young IV, who has 25 tackles, one sack, one interception, four PBUs and one forced fumble.
If you had to break down the strengths and weaknesses of the team what would they be?
Duke is going to score points and its offense is pretty balanced. Durant ran for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener and if a team doesn’t stop him, the Blue Devils will be content to let him carry the load and won’t burden Holmberg too much.
The defense is where questions still remain. Going two games without forcing a turnover and then forcing four of them in the same half is a pretty wild swing – so there needs to be more of a sample size to know whether Duke has an opportunistic defense or if it just took advantage of Northwestern’s poor quarterback play.
Has there been any news on the injury front, getting players back on the field, depth chart surprised, etc?
The biggest news here was last week’s return of defensive tackle Gary Smith III, who didn’t play in the first two games. He played 26 snaps and graded out as the fourth-best defensive player, per PFF (72.7).
Otherwise, no real surprises on the depth chart.
How do you see the match-up with Kansas and how do you see this game playing out?
I mean, I don’t think I need to beat around the bush here … I think Lance Leipold is a really good coach, but I think he needs some time at Kansas. He was, after all, 7-17 in his first two seasons at Buffalo.
This isn’t a great, maybe not even a good, Duke team – but it’s looking like the Blue Devils might be a six- or seven-win team. As of Wednesday afternoon, Duke is a 16½-point favorite, per BetOnline.
Going off of PFF grades, Kansas has struggled to protect the passer and stop the run. Duke’s defense doesn’t have the greatest pass rush, so that might be an area where the Jayhawks could be better – but, as covered, Duke is going to be committed to running the ball.
So it’s worth noting, Durant’s 255 yards broke the school record, which was set in 2014 by Shaun Wilson … against Kansas in these teams’ last meeting.