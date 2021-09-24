Opposing View: Kansas vs Duke

We spoke with Conor O'Neill who covers the Duke football program. He gives his breakdown at Duke and prediction.

When the Duke offense is moving the ball what do they want to do and who are their players to watch?

Duke is very much a run-to-establish-the-pass offense, and everything will center around running back Mataeo Durant. He’s leading the ACC with eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving) and has 508 offensive yards (398 rushing, 110 receiving).

If Durant is effective, it opens things up for a passing game directed by Gunnar Holmberg, a first-year starter who was in line to start two years ago before a season-ending injury in August. Holmberg has been Duke needs so far – an accurate, mostly turnover-free (one interception, one fumble) quarterback with enough mobility to take advantage of any obvious running situations.

Duke has two main targets at receiver, Jake Bobo (27 catches, 280 yards) and Jalon Calhoun (14 for 155). Bobo has decent size and Calhoun is the faster player, but both register as possession-receiver types.

The other offensive weapon to be aware of is freshman quarterback Jordan Moore – they’ve got packages, mostly red zone and goal line, for him to enter and add a dynamic as a running QB.





How has the Duke defense played and who are their top players?

Duke’s defense was better against Northwestern than in the first two games, mostly because it finally forced turnovers. And they came in bulk, with all four coming in the first half and helping the Blue Devils to a 30-7 halftime lead.

Shaka Heyward is the best linebacker, he’s got a team-best 33 tackles, which leads the ACC.

Duke plays a 4-2-5 and, when things are going well, always seems to have a couple of safeties who can fill up the stat sheet. One of them this year has been Lummie Young IV, who has 25 tackles, one sack, one interception, four PBUs and one forced fumble.