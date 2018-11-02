To get a closer at Saturday's game we caught up with Paul Clark from Cyclone Report who covers the Iowa State beat.

But the X's and O's will only work if the talent is there to make the scheme successful and Iowa State has recruited and developed well when it comes to defensive playmakers. The switch to a three-man front gives Heacock eight other guys to use as a "cloud" in a multitude of ways. But the three-man front only works with an outstanding nose guard. ISU found one in Ray Lima and he's really the key to making the defense work. His back-up Jamahl Johnson is also growing into the role and when Lima missed the West Virginia game, the defense didn't miss a beat.

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock has developed a defensive scheme to, if not defeat spread offenses, at least contain them some. It's been referred to by different names; I've taken to just calling it "30 Cloud."

Iowa State’s defense has seen a big turn-around in the last two seasons. What are the reasons for their success in the Big 12?

With Brock Purdy running the offense how would you describe their scheme and to be successful what must they do?

Purdy has brought another dynamic to the offense because of his running ability. It's something that original starter Kyle Kempt and his one-time back-up Zeb Noland (who has since left the team) don't offer and it gives opposing defenses a lot more to worry about. The fact that Purdy can run the ball has created more space for running back David Montgomery and he has gone over 100 yards in each of the last two games after returning from a one-game injury hiatus of his own.

Purdy has also been an accurate passer, although his numbers were not nearly as good in the Texas Tech win as they had been in previous victories over Oklahoma State and West Virginia. The Cyclones run a spread offense with multiple sets and personnel groups. They utilize tight ends and H backs interchangably depending on down and distance.





If you had to pick out a few players to watch on each side of the ball who would they be?

In addition to the players already mentioned, Purdy has a trio of receivers that have emerged as his favorite targets. Most everyone knows about junior receiver Hakeem Butler, who was going to be a favorite target no matter the QB. But a pair of redshirt freshmen - slot receiver Tarique Milton and tight end Charlie Kolar - have emerged along with Purdy and become among the Cyclones' top receiving threats.

On defense, just about every starter can be cited as a key player to watch. The linebacker corps of Willie Harvey, Marcel Spears and true frosh Mike Rose does everything and a veteran secondary is led by seniors Brian Peavy and D'Andre Payne. Sophomore safety Greg Eisworth and junior defensive end JaQuan Bailey are consistent playmakers. ISU will be down one defensive starter: DE Enyi Uwazurike was hurt early last week against Texas Tech and will miss several weeks after surgery on a hamstring.





Matt Campbell’s name seems to get tossed around more and more for head coaching jobs. How has he handled that and how does the fan base react to it?

Campbell dismisses it out of hand if asked and so he has been successful in not letting it gain a lot of traction. His name comes up in an Ohio-centric sort of way as that's where he is from and so it's natural to conclude there would be some pull back to his native state.

It just so happens that Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns are two head coaching jobs that have been in the news a lot in recent weeks and months and so Campbell is talked about quite a bit in that context.

Naturally the Iowa State fan base doesn't enjoy the speculation and the possibility of losing Campbell. But it is not an all-consuming thing, at least at this point. There's a precedence: Iowa State lost one of its most successful head coaches ever - Earle Bruce - to Ohio State back in 1979. The program floundered for most of the 20 years plus that followed. So for Cyclone fans old enough to remember that, any mention of Ohio State is unpleasant.





How do you see the match-up with Kansas and what is your prediction?

Overall I think Iowa State matches up well with Kansas. The Jayhawks have really feasted on turnovers this season and the Cyclones generally do a good job taking care of the football. Even though ISU is only +2 in turnover margin itself, there's a good chance that it won't give KU many opportunities when it comes to takeaways. But Purdy is still a true freshman quarterback so Kansas might be able to bait him into some throws he shouldn't make.

The Iowa State defense will try to make the Jayhawks earn everything by putting together sustained drives and KU will be challenged to do that. If Kansas can hit some big plays, that could change the game a lot.

The Cyclones will try to have enough offense to complement what the defense is doing, moving the chains and reducing KU's number of possessions and offensive snaps. Iowa State has been averaging nearly 40 points per game since Purdy became the QB and while I'm not sure they will score that much this week, I like them by a couple of touchdowns or a little more over the improving Jayhawks.