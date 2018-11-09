To get a better view of Saturday's game we caught up with Matt Hall who covers the Kansas State.

The QB situation has been week to week. Who do you expect to play quarterback and how do their styles differ?

Wow, that’s a heck of a question. Both Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton are battling significant injuries, and I’m not sure which one – if either – will be available this Saturday. If they don’t play, it would be either walk-on Hunter Hall or true freshman John Holcombe. Neither have taken a snap yet this season. Both are physically bigger quarterbacks than Thompson or Delton, but neither is as athletic or nearly as polished as the top two options.

Delton is expected to play but questions surround the QB heading into the KU game- USA Today

How has the defense played lately and who are the key play makers?

It’s been up and down. Two weeks ago at Oklahoma K-State gave up more than 700 yards to Oklahoma. Last week K-State gave up 275 yards to TCU. The best player on the unit is by far Duke Shelley, but I don’t expect him to return this season. Outside of Shelley the best player is probably either defensive end Wyatt Hubert or linebacker Justin Hughes, but both are relatively inexperienced and have been inconsistent this year.

What have been the biggest changes in scheme with new coordinators?

Really, I’m not sure you’d notice any change at all on the offense. There probably isn’t really one. Defensively, it’s not quite as “bend but don’t break” but still would be far from aggressive. The defense will change its looks, however, more than it did in the past.

Has there been any interesting news with injuries, depth chart changes, etc?

The quarterbacks for sure, and also the de-emphasizing of Isaiah Zuber. Zuber is K-State’s leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but he was suddenly dropped to the fifth receiver in K-State’s pecking order and barely played last week against TCU. Snyder has given no explanation as to why when asked, other than telling reporters he’s trying to have balance on offense.

There seems to be a lot of smoke around Bill Snyder and his future. What do you think will happen?

I don’t believe Bill Snyder will return to Kansas State next season. The details of his departure would be up for some debate and speculation, but I think this is his final season in Manhattan.

How do you see the match-up with KU and your prediction?