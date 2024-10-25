Opposing View: Kansas vs Kansas State

in other news
Watch: Brian Borland talks about the Kansas State offense
Brian Borland recapped the Houston game and creating turnovers. He talked about the Kansas State offense.
Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about Kansas State game
Jeff Grimes met with the media during his weekly press conference to talk about what he sees from Kansas State.
Early thoughts on the Kansas State game
Kickoff is still three days away but after going over the teams, here are some early thoughts on the KSU game.
Leipold on recruiting impact of KSU game, players step up in secondary
Lance Leipold talked about the impact of the Sunflower Showdown with recruiting and new players get playing time.
What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?
Jalen Montonati, one of the top players in the 2026 class, was on hand for Late Night in the Phog.
