To get a closer look at the KU-OU game we caught up with Josh McCuiston from Sooner Scoop.

Murray might be the Sooners best offensive threat in the open field AP

It has been impressive year after year to watch the numbers Oklahoma’s offense puts up. Are they doing it with the same scheme and approach as last year?

It's the same basic concepts but Oklahoma has changed some of their play calls and their overall method of attack. Last year Oklahoma was almost unanimously at full speed and just keeping an opposing defense under constant pressure. This year there have been far more times when Oklahoma has hit the brakes, especially as of late, and allowed their own defense some time to breathe. As for play calls you've seen a lot more called run plays for the quarterback as Kyler Murray might be Oklahoma's most dangerous open field runner.

How has the defense changed with the change at defensive coordinator?

I think you've seen Oklahoma try and simplify things a bit as the staff's interim defensive coordinator, Ruffin McNeill, has talked a lot about their Wednesday team meetings where they will go over their plan and anything the players don't feel they have a full grasp of, he'll simply scrap from the gameplan. With that, at times you see Oklahoma playing a bit faster and more aggressive but the last two weeks you've seen two highly-skilled offenses have times where they just marched through the Sooners. In short, the changes are small and the problems remain.

If you had to pick out a few play-makers on both sides of the ball who would they be?

Offensively Oklahoma has many, of course led by Kyler Murray who may be playing at a higher level than Baker Mayfield in his Heisman season last year. Marquise Brown may be the most dangerous receiver Oklahoma has had since Bob Stoops arrived in 1999, when he is fully healthy his speed is apart from anything else I've seen in a Sooner uniform. They are joined by Ceedee Lamb, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks all of whom have a chance to go over 1000 yards at their respective positions with some feeling Lamb could someday go down as Oklahoma's greatest receiver. And it's all cared for by an offensive line loaded with NFL talent. Defensively? Oklahoma has some players capable of making plays, notably young guys like Ronnie Perkins at defensive end, Tre Brown at cornerback but if you were going to center on one it might be senior linebacker Curtis Bolton who was an upset to even start for this team but has turned into Oklahoma's most consistent defender.

Has there been any new with injuries, depth chart changes, off the field news, etc?

No, it's actually been pretty quiet over the past few weeks after a tumultuous early/mid-season that saw them lose their starting running back, their most promising edge rusher, and several other key pieces of their depth.

How do you see this match-up and what is your prediction?