To get a closer look at the game we caught up with Jeff Johnson who covers the Oklahoma State beat.

Who are the top players on the offensive side to watch?

Running back Justice Hill is - by far the best-known Cowboy offensive player around the country and in the Big 12. Though he has averaged nearly 100 yards-per-game so far in 2018, he has done so relatively quietly. Limited touches against South Alabama may have contributed to that. Sophomore wideout Tylan Wallace looks like the next big-time WR for the Pokes, having already tallied 442 yards and two scores in four games this season. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius has had a bit of a roller-coaster start to the season. He put up very good numbers in blowout wins over Missouri Southern and South Alabama, but showed some rough edges. Then he was instrumental in OSU's big win over Boise State. In the loss to Texas Tech, his completion percentage dropped under 50% and he made some ill-advised throws - though only one resulted in an interception.

Cornelius, a former walk on, has been up and down heading into Saturday- AP

What were some of the issues in the loss to Texas Tech?

The offense sputtered and the defense looked lost and ineffective at times. While Cornelius under performed, the bigger issue on offense may have been OSU's offensive line play. There were plenty of questions about the OL through three games, and the Tech game provided no answers. Only more questions. On the heels of a very impressive performance against the Boise offense, Jim Knowles' defense failed its first test against a Big 12 offense.

What kind of defensive scheme does Oklahoma State use and who are the top players?

Knowles brought the 4-2-5 back to OSU. The Cowboys have run a hybrid 4-3/4-2-5 for years, but Knowles has returned it to a more pure 4-2-5. Linebacker Calvin Bundage and defensive end Jordan Brailford are the Pokes' top two defenders, and both had huge games against Boise, terrorizing quarterback Brett Rypien. Bundage is the Cowboys' leading tackler, while Brailford is the top sack-man. Both are athletic enough to move around to multiple spots on the field to create mismatches. (More on Bundage below). Linebacker Justin Phillips and safeties Kenneth Edison-McGruder and Malcolm Rodriguez are others to watch

Are there any key injuries or any interesting roster movements over the last couple games?

Early in the Tech game, Bundage clearly began moving much slower than normal. In retrospect, head coach Mike Gundy said they should have pulled him much earlier than they did. His status for Saturday is undetermined at this point. As far as interesting roster movements, it's certainly been an big week on that front across the country in college football. OSU slot receiver Jalen McCleskey sort of kicked all of that off when Gundy announced his decision to redshirt, sit out the rest of 2018 and then transfer on Monday at his noon press conference. Gundy said that McCleskey felt he was not getting enough touches. He was OSU's second-leading pass-catcher with 15 in four games.

How do you see this match-up and what is your prediction?