We caught up with Jason Suchomel from Orangebloods.com to get his take on Friday's game.

Texas has full confidence it can win games with Buechele on the field, but Ehlinger is the starter for a reason and he’s been playing at an extremely high level of late. The only concern would be if his shoulder injury limits him somewhat as a passer.

Ehlinger has proven to be the better passer of the two as he’s gained experience this year (although Shane Buechele was a perfect 10-of-10 last week) but what really separates the two is Ehlinger’s ability to make plays with his legs, his feel in the pocket and the leadership presence he carries for the team.

As of Wednesday, Sam Ehlinger is expected to get the start at quarterback. Though Texas had been pretty quiet about Ehlinger’s status, he was pretty much expected to be available since he suffered a similar, more significant injury earlier in the year but was able to come back quickly.

How is the quarterback shaking out for the game with the latest injuries and what are the differences between the two?

What is the offensive philosophy of Tim Beck and what are the strengths of the offense?

The philosophy of Beck – and it’s shared by Tom Herman – is that Texas wants a balanced offense that is physical and can wear opponents down over the course of the game.

Texas will try to run the ball early and often while also taking shots in the passing game off play action. I wouldn’t necessarily call it an offense that favors calling run plays or pass plays in that it really is a pretty balanced unit and the staff will go with whatever’s working. If Texas is running it effectively, especially late in games, the coaches will lean heavily on Ehlinger’s legs and running backs Keaontay Ingram and Tre Watson. If defenses try to take away the run game, they’ll let Ehlinger spread it around among his receivers and he’s done a great job with his reads.

The overall strength would probably be in the passing game and getting the ball to big receivers Collin Johnson on the outside and Lil’Jordan Humphrey in the slot.





How has Todd Orlando changed the defensive scheme since he arrived and who are the top players?

Orlando’s a guy who I would describe as multiple and he’s going to change his defensive calls to fit his personnel and the opposing offense’s style. This year, Texas is employing a lot of three-man fronts and playing a lot of five- or six-DB looks. Often times, the defense will walk a linebacker up towards the line of scrimmage, basically giving Texas a four-man front. He’ll also blitz from all levels and angles … like I said, multiple.

As for the top players, defensive end Charles Omenihu is the top playmaker on the defensive line and he’s the guy Kansas will have to watch as far as making plays in the backfield. Linebacker Gary Johnson has tremendous speed and the safety has a lot of talent, although some of it is young, including true freshmen Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster.





Two years ago Kansas shocked Texas in Lawrence. With a trip to the Big 12 title game on the line do you expect Texas to be at their best?

Texas is banged up so I’m not sure they’ll play their best game of the year – especially with Ehlinger likely at less than 100 percent – but I do expect Texas to be ready to play in this one. This Longhorn team can be really good when it’s hitting on all cylinders, but the team also knows it’s not talented enough that it can just go through the motions and expect a win.

This is an interesting game from a mental standpoint because Kansas has some things on its side in terms of it being the last home game for the seniors and David Beaty’s last game. Texas, on the other hand, has a Big 12 Championship Game bid on the line, so that should be all the motivation the Longhorns will need. I’d be surprised if either team came out flat.





How do you see this match-up and what is your prediction?

I think this game will be closer than a lot of Longhorn fans expect, but I do think Texas will be able to pull away in the second half. Sam Ehlinger should be able to make plays to his talented receiver corps and Texas will run the ball well enough to keep Kansas off balance. I like Texas to win the game in the neighborhood of 30-20.