To get a closer look at Saturday's game we caught up with Brandon Soliz who covers the Texas Tech beat for Red Raider Sports.

Texas Tech has used three quarterbacks. Break down the difference between them and how does the offense change with each?

To begin, McLane Carter, to me, was your starter against Ole Miss only because of his experience. And that’s saying a lot since his only “experience” came in a few blowout games and then the big one against Texas where he started, but then was benched for Nic Shimonek. He possesses a balance between Jett Duffey and Alan Bowman, though. Carter can scramble if needed and deliver the ball. Duffey, on the other hand, will scorch you on the ground if you’re not careful. However, his arm and decision making is what gets him in trouble and is the reason why Kliff Kingsbury had Bowman ahead of him heading into the season. Duffey made an attempt to come back against West Virginia but a pick-six buried them in that one and an earlier interception as well. Bowman is the future in Lubbock. He may not be able to scramble out like the other two but he’s perfect for this Air Raid system. He’s a true-freshman, early-enrollee who picked up the system quick, delivers the ball accurately from the pocket and is a competitor. Kliff is excited for his future. Bowman’s transition from high school to Texas Tech’s system was easy, too, because his high school coaches ran a similar style. Being a freshman, though, of course has taken a toll on him. He’s still learning to get the ball away, time management and fundamental things he’s new to at this level. How the offense differs? Well, from what every single player has told us – it doesn’t change much. Duffey’s scrambling is the biggest difference but they’re still looking to get their yards on the ground and hit big through the air when they can and at will. The offensive line harps on holding their blocks. Receivers talk about just getting open and downfield blocking. Both groups are set on all three can get it done and doesn’t affect the offense.

How would you describe the Red Raiders offense and who are the play-makers?

The Red Raiders are dynamic through the air, but can get their yards on the ground. Freshman RB Ta’Zhawn Henry has been explosive for the Red Raiders as well as the return of Da’Leon Ward at that position as well. Air Raid will always be the thing for Texas Tech, though. They spread you out and attack. The playmakers on this team are Antoine Wesley and TJ Vasher, both receivers. Vasher’s height and wingspan standout for him. Wesley is also another tall receiver. Throw it up and they’ll high-point balls and come down with them. The short passing game is very evident. They like to use the screen and attack one-on-one matchups with their speed. Here’s a shoutout to some playmakers that I think need more recognition – the offensive line. RG Jack Anderson and RT Terence Steele have been huge for the Red Raiders. This line reminds me of the Dallas Cowboys. They were built from each class. They finally have a solid foundation. Last week, the entire left side, starting from the center position, was filled in by backups. You couldn’t really tell they were backups either.

The defense has improved a lot under former KU assistant David Gibbs. What were the main reasons for fast changes over the last couple seasons?

I think the main reason goes beyond talent and the fact that Gibbs hauled in some players who wanted to play for him, who bought in. Talent is also there but culture is what they wanted to build. They’ve finally reached that point with a mix of super talented three-stars and JUCO guys. Guys like Dakota Allen and Jah’Shanw Johnson are going to be sleepers in the next level. Both run this defense. They know the system and are vocal leaders. They’ve taken in a lot from Gibbs’ style, which is tell you how it is and be upfront. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. I think that mentality translates in his players on the field.

Is there any interesting news on the injury front going into the game?

TJ Vasher has been banged up the past few weeks. He first dealt with a knee injury that wasn’t too much of a set back but injured his back in the TCU game. He may not be a go for the Red Raiders but we’ll see. Bowman is the obvious one as he is still recovering from a partially collapsed lung he suffered against West Virginia. Right now, it’s still up in the air with him. He could go as Kliff has said he’ll be back sooner rather than later and this could be the game. However, I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if he doesn’t go. Carter is a no-go this week. He seemed to take a step back after Kingsbury threw him in to replace Duffey for a drive against TCU. Starting LT Travis Bruffy and starting C Paul Stawarz are both questionable upfront. Those are two of the three who missed a majority of the TCU game.

Kingsbury has moved from hot seat to extension talk

Before the season Kingsbury’s name was on a lot of coaching hot seat lists. How is he perceived now?

Right now, I’ve heard people wanting him to get that extension already. The big thing in Lubbock for a football coach is beating Texas and always has been. But Kliff has done more than that to be able to argue that he has control, and he’s been able to beat Texas twice now the past two years. He’s shown that he can call the right plays at the right time last week in Fort Worth. He had his third-string QB lead the offense in a close comeback against West Virginia, too. His recruiting classes are improving each year, too. His QB coaching is tremendous. The success of Patrick Mahomes and now Alan Bowman are both key to his case. The coaching staff and role players he’s surrounded himself with also aid in his tenure.

How do you see this match-up with Kansas and what is your prediction?