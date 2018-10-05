It starts up front. West Virginia was young and inexperienced a year ago and quite frankly had some guys that played outside the scheme which is never a good idea in a gap-strict system. The coaching staff went out and brought in some talented graduate transfers and there was some turnover in the off-season which resulted in some major improvements. There is also just a lot more experience across the board and that is helping the group feel. But the defensive line is where you’re going to notice the biggest change especially at nose.

What has the defense done to improve so much since last year?

To get a closer look at the KU-West Virginia game from the Mountaineers side we caught up with Keenan Cummings who covers the West Virginia beat.

Who are the key players defense to watch for?



Linebacker David Long is practically everywhere on every snap and is likely the best player on the defense. But at nose guard Kenny Bigelow, a transfer from USC, has been a difference maker with his ability to penetrate and command consistent double teams. In the back end there are several players to watch but senior Dravon Askew-Henry has slid over to the hybrid SPUR safety role and is playing his best football in quite some time.



The offense ranks ninth in the country in total offense. What makes them so explosive?

Will Grier is a special talent and used this offseason to become even more efficient than he was a season ago. Last year this offense was big play or bust but this season they are more than content to drive the field, show some patience and take what is there. He has a stable of talented wide receivers that can stretch the field or make tough catches and the run game has been more diverse and effective this year as well with four different backs regularly carrying the ball. There are just a lot of options and Grier puts a lot of stress on opposing defenses.





Last year there was talk of Holgorsen being on the hot seat. What is the temperature on him now?

Right now things are going well on that front but this is a big season as this West Virginia team is expected to compete for the Big 12 title according to many fans and preseason publications. So far so good here but they’ll need to head into November undefeated and then win some big games to really calm the waters.



Is there any news on the injury front of players out or some who might return?

As far as serious injuries nobody is expected to return just yet, but the Mountaineers could get back the fourth member of the backfield in Alec Sinkfield who has missed time with an ankle injury since the second game of the season. Rotating right guard Joe Brown also could return after missing the game against Texas Tech which would be a boost for the defense. Starting cornerback Josh Norwood will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty against the Red Raiders as well but he will be fine for the second half.



How do you see this match-up and what is your prediction?

This is a game that West Virginia should win and Kansas should have their attention even more considering that they almost blew a 25-point lead in the second half a week ago. I expect the Mountaineers to come out fast and get on the scoreboard and as long as they do what they do I don’t see them losing this game.