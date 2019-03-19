To get a closer look at Northeastern we caught up with Stephen Hewitt, who covers the Huskies beat for the Boston Herald.

What are the strengths of the Huskies?

Northeastern is at its best offensively. The Huskies ranked fifth in the country in offensive FG% at 57.2%, and were in the top 15 nationally in both 2-point and 3-point percentage. They move the ball, consistently get quality looks, and have shooters all over the floor at all times. Four of their starters shot 39.3% or better from downtown, and as a team, they ranked 16th in the country in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.8%). Simply put, NU can light it up from deep.

Hewitt says Northeastern will not have any fear playing the Jayhawks AP

If you had to pick any weaknesses what would they be?

Northeastern has struggled at times defensively -- the Huskies ranked 221st in defensive eFG% -- but that's been in large part due to the absence of Shawn Occeus, the 2018 CAA Defensive Player of the Year who missed 19 games this season due to injury. But he returned for the CAA Tournament, and NU is a different team defensively with him on the floor. He was instrumental in slowing down Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in the first half of the championship game, which allowed the Huskies to get a big lead. NU is not a particularly deep team. Expect coach Bill Coen to utilize a seven-man rotation unless foul trouble or matchups dictate something otherwise.

How did injuries play a factor early on?

Injuries definitely slowed them down early. Max Boursiquot, a starter on last season's team, got hurt in the preseason and never played this year. The day before the season started, Occeus sprained his ankle at practice and then missed the first nine games of the season. NU was able to beat Alabama at the Charleston Classic without Occeus, but then star point guard Vasa Pusica broke his wrist and missed six games. It was a mess. But others, particularly Donnell Gresham, stepped up in the midst of those absences. Coen always schedules a tough non-conference slate to test his team, and they certainly endured some tough losses, but the Huskies grew from that and then hit their stride during conference play once Pusica returned. The return of Occeus, who missed more time with another injury, in the CAA tourney was critical.

What style of play do the Huskies want to use

Northeastern likes to slow it down and pick its spots in transition. The Huskies ranked 252nd in tempo this season, and they like to work the shot clock, move the ball around and find quality looks. They'll play four-guard lineups most of the time.

How do you see the match-up against Kansas?