We caught up with Bill Wessels who covers the TCU beat to get a closer at Saturday's game from the opposing side.

Patterson will have a new starting quarterback when TCU travels to Kansas- USA Today

Talk about Michael Collins at quarterback and does that effect the offense?

From everything we’ve seen he’s going to be more consistent than what we’ve seen out of Shawn Robinson. Less upside, but a floor that is less likely to cost the team games. He doesn’t have the arm strength that Robinson has, but that might not be a bad thing. Collins is less likely to overthrow his receivers, which we saw a lot of from Robinson. He is deceptively athletic and ended up leading the team in rushing yards against Oklahoma. I feel like this will turn the offense into looking a lot like 2017 as Kenny Hill and Michael Collins have similar skill sets.

How has the defense played and what are their strengths?

So Oklahoma breaks defenses. You can’t just throw that game out, but they make everybody look bad. Outside of that game, they have been pretty stout. Texas Tech was the nation’s leader in yards, but TCU held them to their lowest total of the year. The defense is good at bending and not breaking, but can’t force turnovers. The offense didn’t do them any favors with Robinson giving the ball back to opponents three times a game. With Collins under center and taking better care of the football, should help the defense. With the questions in the secondary, Garret Wallow has moved from linebacker to some safety. That has shifted Ty Summers from defensive end back to his natural spot at linebacker and Juwan Johnson starting.

We know Collins will start at quarterback but has there been any other injuries or depth chart changes of note?

They’ve played without starting safety Niko Small the last three weeks and his status is uncertain. Another safety, Innis Gaines, is out for the season. Starting corners Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis are questionable for this one. Offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu is expected to return after missing the last three games. All the other major injuries are on defense. It’s not an injury, but KaVontae Turpin has been removed from the team due to a domestic violence arrest. That likely means more time for true freshman Taye Barber, who is a similar style player to Turpin. At return man, sophomore-transfer Emari Demercado will shoulder more of the responsibility. Not as explosive as Turpin, but has been sure-handed all season.

Being 3-4 is rare for a Gary Patterson coached team. What have been the problems leading to that record?

Well in the stretch of losses to Ohio State, Texas and Texas Tech and the win against Iowa State, TCU turned it over at least three times in each of those games. The Frogs had just one against Oklahoma and that came in garbage time. The Sooners did drop two picks, one likely would have been a touchdown. Also, everybody is acting like the sky is falling, but the four teams that TCU has lost to are a combined 24-5 and three of those teams are ranked in the top-12.

How do you see the match-up with Kansas and what is your prediction?