N'Faly Dante and Malik Hall - both offered and heavily pursued by Kansas - will play at 7:55 pm this Saturday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence. The duo star on the MoKan EYBL 17s team, and will face the Colorado Hawks in the showcase game of the KC Classic.



Dante, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound center, is ranked No. 4 overall nationally by Rivals in the 2020 class. Dante already has offers from Kansas and Kentucky among others, and averages 15.0 ppg and 9.3 rebounds this year for the MoKan EYBL 17s on Nike's EYBL circuit.

Hall, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward, is ranked No. 49 overall nationally by Rivals in the 2019 class. Hall has notched over 20 offers, including Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma and Villanova. Hall is posting 14.2 ppg in EYBL action.

Both attend Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita.

MoKan's Roman Wilson, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound senior from Park Hill (Kansas City), is ranked No. 56 nationally by Rivals and also has garnered attention by Kansas.

So far this season, MoKan has notched an 8-4 record on the EYBL circuit. MoKan has produced recent big names in Michael Porter Jr, Trae Young and recent KU signee, Ochai Agbaji.

The KC Classic will be held Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20 at SPL. More details on the event can be viewed at hardwoodevents.com.