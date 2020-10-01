JayhawkSlant - Parchment hoping for big plays, thoughts on Jalon Daniels

Andrew Parchment and the receivers are still looking for those big plays. Against Baylor Parchment and Jalon Daniels just missed on a deep post pattern near the goal line.

It is isn’t that the Jayhawks don’t have the weapons.

“I don't feel like we're lacking that area,” Parchment said. “We have the players to do it either in the running back room or the receivers. We still got to go out there and do it.”

Parchment has nine catches for 68 yards without a touchdown through two games. Last year he led the team in receiving yards and receptions. He wants to get back to the production in 2019 and is working hard in the film room.

“Personally, I don't feel like the season going how I wanted it to go, but for me, it's just continuing to watch film,” he said. “I believe in the coaches, believe in the system, and just continue to go to work and just try to put my best foot forward every single day.”

Last week true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels got his first career start. It came on the road against Baylor, who played an aggressive defense, with a lot of blitz packages.

Daniels took some big hits in his first start but responded by getting up fast.

“He just kept getting up and I even walked over to him laughing a little bit and I'm just asking him to make sure he was all right after a big hit,” Parchment said. “He said, ‘hell yeah, I'm good.’ So, it was fun to see.

“That's a pretty tough position to play as a true freshman and on the road making his first start.”