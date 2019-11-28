The Jayhawks will wrap up their season against Baylor and a lot of the goals they wanted to achieve are gone. But Andrew Parchment said there are still plenty of reasons to finish on a strong note against Baylor.

“I feel like even though our season didn't go the way we wanted, we still got a lot of momentum,” he said. “I feel like we just continue to go out there, and put out good performances, and send our seniors out the right way.”

After year one of Les Miles, Parchment believes the future will be better.

“I feel like next year will be a very good year for us, and I feel like just spiritually, mentally,” he said. “I feel like everybody will be more locked in.”

The Kansas offense will face one of the league’s best defenses on Saturday in Baylor. They had success last week against Iowa State, who also ranks near the top of the Big 12.

“They're always running to the ball,” Parchment said. “They're not going to give up nothing easy. It's going to be hard fought. Not a lot of teams will score points on them. They work very well together. They're a very good defensive team, very sound, and they're not going to make mistakes on the back end as well.”

See more from our interview with the Jayhawks wide receiver.