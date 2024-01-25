The Kansas bench has had limited production so far this season, ranking No. 326 in the nation in bench points with just 13.68 points per game. While there has been some excitement off the bench in some cases, there have not been many opportunities for them to make a big impact.

With a core of four players bringing valuable experience to the team, Kansas has been reluctant to fall back on their bench, as Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, Kevin McCullar, and Dajuan Harris all average over 30 minutes a game.

Parker Braun, who is largely responsible for playing all of the minutes that Dickinson does not, is embracing his role this season and is clearly looking for team success more than anything.

“I want Hunter to play 40 minutes and get 30 points every night if he can,” Braun said.

Braun knows that his use can change from game to game. There will be games Dickinson will be a player that head coach Bill Self refuses to take out, while there will also be games that Dickinson gets into foul trouble. All in all, Braun is ready to do whatever is asked of him.

“If I can come in and be a change of pace or just give him something when he’s tired… whatever the team needs is something that I’ve kind of embraced,” Braun said. “While it’s kind of hard to prepare for, just making sure you’re always ready and making sure you’re ready for that next man up mentality.”

The next-man-up mentality and the genuine team-first mentality are something that Braun is trying to move over to his fellow teammates coming off of the bench. Braun has seen it all in his college career, whether it was limited minutes for Missouri, or being an every-night starter for Santa Clara.

With those different roles he has stepped into, he’s been trying to pass some wisdom off to freshman Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson, who are both playing different roles than where they were a year ago. He thinks that the pair is handling it well and are putting the team first.

“I think one thing that I’ve noticed from those two is they’re both great team guys, no matter what’s asked of them,” Braun said. “Jamari can get DNP some nights Marco can not start, but they're going to bring it and they're going to do just whatever the team needs whatever coach asks them to do they're going to do it.

Playing in a smaller role is a hard thing to do for a lot of players who had high expectations out of high school, but Braun loves how they have taken the change in stride.

“That can be tough when you're that young coming from how highly recruited those guys are,” Braun said. “They're used to being the guy so coming to a program like this I think they've both done a great job kind of realizing that maybe that they can take a step down kind of like that and learn from the older guys and then hopefully grow their game.”

Even if Braun is not going to play a large number of minutes, he knows that his value goes far beyond what he does in the stat sheet to this team, and is embracing that role.

“I think one of the most valuable things I can bring is just everything off the court,” Braun said. “This is year 24 for me, I’ve seen a lot of different looks, a lot of different players, coaches, and programs.”



