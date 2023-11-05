As the preseason No.1 ranked team, the Jayhawks have not felt any more added pressure as they get ready to open the regular season against North Carolina Central on Monday night.

“It’s kind of a big target on your back, but that’s what you play for,” Parker Braun said. “That’s what you play for. You don’t play to be No.2, you don’t play to be No. 3, you play to be No.1.”

Through five exhibition games, the Jayhawks have had a good chance to show what the team is about before the regular season starts. Bill Self is aware that there is work to be done to go in order to fill the shoes of being No.1.

“We certainly haven’t played to our ranking by any stretch so far,” Self said. “That can’t be your focus, your focus is you want to be ranked there at the end, not the beginning. We’ve got a long way to go to improve to get to the point where we can play to that ranking.”

The focus of the team does not lie in what the rankings say, but rather what they can be doing to make themselves better.

“That’s not my concern right now,” Self said. “My concern is just trying to get better, put us in position where we’re actually ready to play an incredibly difficult non-conference schedule. If we’re not, we can get taught some pretty good lessons early on.”

The difficult non-conference schedule is headlined by a match up with Kentucky in the Champions Classic, the Maui Invitational and hosting the reigning national champions in UCONN. Every team that they Jayhawks go up against will be ready to take on a team that starts off at the top like Kansas.

“Over the course of a long season, those things change,” Self said. “To start the season… we will be and we need to ready to take on all comers and their best shots. And I don't think that we have done that yet in the two times we’ve been there.”

“It’s a great honor, but it’s day one,” Braun said. “We expect some bumps, we expect some roughhouse and whatever, but we just want to go out there and play our best game.”

As Braun has joined the No.1 ranked team in the country for his third school, he has been able to settle into his role comfortably. His experience throughout college basketball has been key for him as he’s made the change.

“I’ve had a lot of different roles at a lot of different programs,” Braun said. “Seen it for a lot of years now, seen a lot of games, watched a lot of games so I kind of know what the landscape is. It’s definitely helped me I think where I’m at right now.”

Other newcomers on the team have had experience around college basketball as well, but Braun is using the connection that he’s had to the program for years to help find his niche at Kansas.

“I used to come to the games as a kid, nothing’s really changed,” Braun said. “He’s [Self] been here throughout my whole life so nothing’s really different for me. I know what it looks like, and I kind of know his expectations, maybe a little more than them… Everyone that’s been here before kind of knows what he expects and what to do out there on the court so I think it’s maybe a little bit of an advantage.”

As Braun gets ready to play his first official game as Jayhawk at 7 p.m. on Monday, he hopes the team has good energy as he fills his role.

“I don't think energy should really fare no matter what game it is,” Braun said. “I hope we’re all ready to bring it.”



