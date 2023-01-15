That was until Patrick Joyner Jr. entered the portal from Utah State. Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu did not waste time to make contact. Joyner was receiving interest from several schools once he put his name in the portal and it looked like it would come down to the Jayhawks and TCU.

There was no clear prospect to fill their need and for a while it looked like they might save their opening until the next transfer portal window.

It was no secret the Kansas coaches were looking for a defensive end after Lonnie Phelps announced he was leaving for the NFL.

In the end Joyner chose to visit Kansas this weekend and gave the coaching staff his verbal commitment. He spent time with the coaching staff and heard about the building program under Lance Leipold.

Onatolu laid out the defense and where he would fit.

“Coach O is really great dude,” Joyner said. “He made sure I know what he expects from his players. He's definitely a coach I feel is going to prepare me to be successful on the field.”

Joyner was part of a talented defensive end group at Utah State. Daniel Grzesiak and Byron Vaughns picked up Power Five offers after they entered the portal.

This weekend Joyner and his family saw everything the Jayhawks have to offer. One of the areas that stood out was the strength and conditioning program.

“The strength and conditioning program really caught my attention,” he said. “Coach Sleeve (Gildersleeve) really know his stuff. He makes sure you're going get everything out of that weight room and be more to be successful.”

Joyner said Kenny Logan was his host and meshed well with the players.

“The players welcomed me with open arms,” Joyner said. “I'm sure they'll make it easy for me to adapt.”

In high school Joyner was an all-state selection for South Dade High School in Florida. He had offers from Miami, Florida State, Florida, Central Florida and several other colleges. He signed with the Hurricanes before transferring to Utah State.

He has started the process to enroll at Kansas and should be on campus in the upcoming days.