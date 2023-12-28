Patrick Joyner steps up at defensive end in bowl game
Heading into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Jayhawks were without their best pass rusher in Austin Booker, as he opted out and did not make the trip.
Booker led the team with eight sacks on the year, with the closest to him being 4.5 sacks. Stepping up in his absence however, was Patrick Joyner Jr., who led the team with three quarterback hurries in the win over UNLV.
“Oh, yeah, Pat, he definitely stepped up,” linebacker Rich Miller said. “To be honest, everybody thought, you know what I'm saying with [Booker] and everything that we was going on to have a fall off, but we did our thing.”
Miller was also adamant that there is no bad blood between Booker and the team, as he knows that it was a tough decision for him.
“We still love Book, our brother,” Miller said. “So it ain't nothing against Book at all. He just knows he’s next man up, you know what I'm saying? We’re probably going to talk to Book in a minute, you know what I'm saying? It is what it is.”
Benefitting the most from Joyner stepping up was linebacker Craig Young, who brought in his first interception of the year on a play in which Joyner had UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava wrapped up, forcing him to throw the ill-advised pass.
“I was excited once I saw the ball, my eyes got big,” Young said. “It’s about time I got a pick so I was just excited to get that pick for the team.”
Young made sure to give his credit to the defensive line unit that was missing Booker, and Joyner for making his interception happen.
“He stepped up when it was big time,” Young said of Joyner. “He did his job. Shoutout to Pat, shoutout to the whole d-line I think they wreaked havoc today. Them dudes played a heck of a game.”
Joyner, a redshirt senior, started his college football career in 2018 at Miami. After three seasons there, he went to Utah State for two seasons before arriving at Kansas. In his lone season at Kansas, he had to be patient when looking for his opportunity, but took advantage of the defensive line being thin in the last game.
“Pat's a guy that just keeps his head down to work and that's a Florida guy, so I kind of know what to expect out of him,” safety Kenny Logan (also a Florida native) said. “But he answered when his number was called and he played big and I'm proud of him.”
For Miller, he sees the performance from Joyner as an example of how far the program has come, and how important it is for the next man up to be ready.
"Pat definitely stepped up and did what he was supposed to do when he was supposed to do,” Miller said “That's what our team is about. That's what makes us so good.”