Heading into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Jayhawks were without their best pass rusher in Austin Booker, as he opted out and did not make the trip.

Booker led the team with eight sacks on the year, with the closest to him being 4.5 sacks. Stepping up in his absence however, was Patrick Joyner Jr., who led the team with three quarterback hurries in the win over UNLV.

“Oh, yeah, Pat, he definitely stepped up,” linebacker Rich Miller said. “To be honest, everybody thought, you know what I'm saying with [Booker] and everything that we was going on to have a fall off, but we did our thing.”

Miller was also adamant that there is no bad blood between Booker and the team, as he knows that it was a tough decision for him.

“We still love Book, our brother,” Miller said. “So it ain't nothing against Book at all. He just knows he’s next man up, you know what I'm saying? We’re probably going to talk to Book in a minute, you know what I'm saying? It is what it is.”