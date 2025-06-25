Paul Mbiya commits to Kansas

It's already been quite the week for Bill Self and his staff. On Tuesday, the Jayhawks landed four-star shooting guard Kohl Rosario.

Almost 24 hours later, Self and his staff received a commitment from Paul Mbiya, the 6-foot-11, 260-pound center.

There was a time when it looked like Mbiya was locked into attending N.C. State, but those plans changed when the talented big man backed out of his commitment last week.

Mbiya, on Tuesday, told JayhawkSlant that he’d conducted a Zoom call with Bill Self and Kansas on Monday.

Now, Mbiya is an official member of KU’s 2025 recruiting class.

This past season, the Congolese big man continued to play primarily in France’s ProA U21 league with ASVEL, averaging 15.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 23 games.

In his final game, his stat line was 23 points and 20 rebounds in 31 minutes of play.

Kansas has been looking to add a big man to its roster to back up Flory Bidunga, and the staff certainly did just that with the addition of Bidunga. Standing 6-foot-11 with a 7-7 wingspan, Mbiya should provide a presence on both ends of the court for Kansas.

Adding a player like Mbiya is exactly what the doctor ordered for Self and his staff. He’s a physical specimen on the court, and very few players, if any at all, will be able to move Mbiya on either end of the court.