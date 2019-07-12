Peach Jam: Rivals150 PG Dajuan Harris gets KU offer
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- Rivals150 point guard Dajuan Harris initially signed with Missouri State for the class of 2019 but decided to bet on himself by seeing what could happen with his recruitment ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news