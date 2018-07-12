I know, I know, I'm not exactly going out on a limb by saying that Scottie Barnes is a legit competitor for No. 1 in 2020 considering that he's already our second ranked prospect. But man, he's really pushing to make it a tough discussion between him, current No. 1 Jalen Green and No. 3 Evan Mobley at the end of the summer.

The kid is a true Swiss Army Knife of a basketball player and he showed that and more on Wednesday. At one time or another he defended basically every position on the floor. He didn't let some missed early jumpers dissuade him from swishing clutch shots down the stretch and his ability to wreak havoc and make plays in the open floor was and is second to none.

Everybody talks about positionless basketball these days and Barnes is the poster child for the type of prospect who fits that movement. A true heavyweight battle is about to go down between Miami, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Kansas, Syracuse, Oregon and any other big time programs thinking they want to get involved.

