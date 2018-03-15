Ticker
Penn knew Kansas was going to make a run after early lead

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
For close to 13 minutes into the first round match-up against Kansas, Penn was playing the exact type of game they needed to.

Antonio Woods hit a lay-up that gave the Quakers a 21-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.

“We just had to stay poised,” said Penn senior guard Darnell Foreman. “You know they're going to make a run. The fans really did a good job of getting them back in it. You know what I mean?”

Foreman ended up being spot on.

Once Penn took a 10-point lead that’s when Devonte Graham and the Jayhawks started to get their offensive game moving.

