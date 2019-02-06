It has been a wild two-week span for Amauri Pesek-Hickson from Blue Valley North. After being committed to Michigan for three months the two went in a different direction.

That opened the door for the Jayhawks to enter the picture.

Kansas tight ends coach Jeff Hecklinski was alerted of the situation and was involved with his recruiting once it opened up.

“As soon as I told Coach Sims, my high school coach, that I reopened my recruitment, KU was in the office the next day,” Pesek-Hickson said. “Coach Heck really came and got me. And over the course of a week and last two weeks I think they really recruited me and came after me hard like no other school has.”

On signing day morning Pesek-Hickson gave his signature to join the Kansas program. It will give the talented prospect a chance to stay close to home and play.

“There were a lot of factors to picking Kansas,” he said. “One of the factors was being 20-25 minutes away from my house. It's a really big factor. Another factor was the sports management program's really, really, good there. The business school all around is brand new which is really intriguing. And then the fact that they want me to play running back is also what really got my attention.”

Wednesday morning brings a closing to his recruiting story. After committing to the Wolverines Pesek-Hickson had to quickly re-evaluate his situation and everything worked out finding a home with the Jayhawks.

“It feels really good,” he said. “No matter what, it's where I want to be at the end of the day. And I can be a part of something special. That's all I want to do is be a part of something special, help build Kansas back up to what it used to be.”