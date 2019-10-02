“It's kind of hard to watch just because I want to be playing,” he said. “But it is what it is. It was a fun atmosphere. It's one of the more fun atmospheres I've been in for a college football game.”

This fall Pesek-Hickson is grayshirting and will join the team in a few months. He was in Lawrence to watch the team play West Virginia.

Kansas recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Hecklinski had connections to the Blue Valley North program and was able to secure Pesek-Hickson’s commitment.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson was committed to Michigan his senior year and looked like he had a home in Ann Arbor. But the two parted ways close to signing day and the Jayhawks quickly made a move for him.

Having down time is something new for Pesek-Hickson. Since his youth playing days, he’s been going non-stop playing football and basketball. In the summer if he wasn’t in the gym lifting for football, he was on the basketball court playing AAU. Once football season ended, he was moving right into basketball.

It is the first time he’s had a chance to give his body time to rest and it is a different feeling.

“I've always taken care of my body,” Pesek-Hickson said. “But I’ve always had those aches and pains. It definitely feels weird not to be playing but I am giving my body a break. I've never really had a season to just relax and hang out with my family.”

He spends three hours a day in the gym making sure he will be ready when he reports to Kansas. He joked he has been spending more time playing video games since he isn’t playing football. He has been following the program and doing the same workouts the Kansas players go through.

Pesek-Hickson is ready to get back on the football field.

“Honestly, I just want to practice and work out with the guys,” he said. “I want to start building a relationship with the coaches and the offensive line. I want to build connections with people at KU. I'm just ready to learn. I'm ready to go through practice and all the workouts, and hopefully come out one of the best players at Kansas.”

Although he still has time before he makes the move to Kansas, he has the day already on his mind.

“I’m moving either January 15th or 16th,” he said. “Yeah I definitely know that date. I have a countdown on Instagram that reminds me. I'm just looking forward to it.”