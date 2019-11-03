News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 09:29:50 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF defensive grade card: The Kansas State game

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

Here are the defensive grades from PFF after evaluating the game film. To qualify for the grade card a player needs a minimum of 15 snaps and a grade higher than 55.0

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}