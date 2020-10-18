PFF Defensive Grade Card: West Virginia game
Here are the defensive grades from PFF after the West Virginia game. To qualify a player must play at least 15 snaps and score 55.0 or higher. The grading scale is listed below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news