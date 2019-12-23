News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 10:52:39 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Final Season Grades: Defense

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Here are the PFF final grades for the 2019 season. Players had to play at least 120 snaps on the year and score 55.0 or better.To see the final snap counts on defense go here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}