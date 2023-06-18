For the second time in a week the Jayhawks have added a four-star player om defense. Moments ago, Damani Maxson, a safety prospect from Clear Lake High in Texas announced his commitment to Kansas.

Maxson took an unofficial visit to Kansas in April and followed that with an official visit over the weekend.

He took two trips to Kansas and when he left it was the people in the program that caught his attention.

“The biggest thing that stood out to me, quite frankly, that didn't stand out to me the first time, were the people,” Maxson said. “I got a chance to be able to get in with the players and really get to talk to some of the coaches on a deeper level. I really got to tell my plan and what I have planned for the future and how I can contribute to the team.”

Another angle for Maxson was spending time around the players. His host was safety Taylor Davis, who plays safety and is from Missouri City. The two live 20 minutes apart and have a lot in common.

“I just felt like I was at home when I was with the current team there,” Maxson said. “I clicked with them immediately. They were cool. I vibed with them immediately. They were amazing. They showed me nothing but love and it was a great time.”

The players sold Maxson they have something special building at Kansas.

“The biggest thing that everybody really told me was, ‘We're building something here,’” Maxson said. “I already knew Kansas was building something, so for the team that's currently there that they know they're building something, they know they're going somewhere, I like that. They know that they’re on a steady grind.”