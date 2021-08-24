Player Preview: Redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr

Who: Dajuan Harris Jr.

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170

Position: Guard

Class: 2019 (RS Sophomore)

Ranking: NR (Four-star)

Hometown: Columbia, Mo

High School: Rock Bridge HS

Why Kansas: Dajuan Harris, Jr., originally signed with Missouri State as a member of the 2019 class, but ultimately asked for, and was granted, a release from his Letter-of-Intent. While a number of programs expressed serious interest in Harris, the four-star point guard from Columbia, Mo., didn't waste any time committing to Bill Self and Kansas. Harris, on July 16, 2019, verbally committed to Kansas and never looked back.

The Skinny: Harris guided Rock Bridge High School to the 2018-19 Class 5 state championship and a 25-3 record for coach Jim Scanlon. As a junior, Harris averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Bruins in 2018-19. He scored 17 points in the 63-59 state title victory for Rock Bridge. During his time at Rock Bridge, the Bruins amassed a 97-15 record. In doing so, Harris tallied more than 1,100 career points and ended his career as the school’s career leader in assists (560) and steals (284).

As a junior, Rock Bridge finished runner-up at state. During his time on the spring and summer AAU circuit, Harris played AAU for MOKAN Elite which won the EYBL Peach Jam title in July 2019, its second Peach Jam title in three years. Additionally, Harris was a teammate of Christian Braun while on MOKAN Elite.

During the 2020-21 season, Harris was second on the team in assists with 65. He had 12 games with three or more dimes and led KU in assists eight times. His 29 steals were tops among non-starters and Harris had two or more steals in seven games and led KU in thefts eight times.

Harris averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 assists per game in the last three games of the season. He scored a career-high 13 points with four assists and two steals vs. Eastern Washington (3/20) in the NCAA Tournament and had six points with two assists and two steals vs. UTEP (3/4). He recorded five points and two rebounds vs. Baylor (2/27) and five assists vs. Kansas State (2/2).

Lastly, Harris had seven points vs. TCU (1/28) and posted five points and four assists at Oklahoma (1/23). Harris scored seven points and seven rebounds in his first career start at TCU (1/5).

Awards: Academic All-Big 12 First Team [2021]

Bill Self on Dajuan Harris: “Dajuan is a true point guard,” Self said. “His understanding and feel for the game would rival some of the better point guards we’ve had since we’ve been here. We are very excited to have Dajuan. He’s going to be in a limited capacity and this will give him the opportunities to focus on books, focus on getting stronger and put himself in the position to be a contributor right off the bat next year.”

What to expect: In looking over KU's roster, it's clear to see that Head Coach Bill Self has a ton of options to consider when it comes to his backcourt and what he can throw at different opponents. This squad has the potential to wreak havoc and do so in a variety of ways. Bobby Pettiford, Joseph Yesufu, Harris, Kyle Cuffe, and Remy Martin provide Self with a combination of leadership, talent, experience, and some youth. When this group takes the court in November, there isn't much, if anything at all, that they haven't seen throughout their careers. A season ago, Harris appeared in 30 games and averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 48.2 percent from the field, 64.3 percent from behind the arc, and 80 percent from the free-throw line. With Marcus Garrett gone to the pros, Harris should see his role on the court change significantly this season. While nothing is certain, more minutes, which will likely include an expanded role, should be in store for Harris.



