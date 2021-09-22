Player Profile: Super-Senior Forward Cam Martin

Who: Cam Martin

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 240

Position: Forward

Class: 2017 (Super-Senior)

Ranking: NR

Hometown: Yukon, Okla.

High School: Yukon HS

Previous School: Jacksonville State and Missouri Southern State

Why Kansas: During his final season at Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Mo., Cam Martin, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Yukon, Okla., averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. A two-time NCAA Division II All-America and MIAA All-Conference First Team his junior and senior seasons at Missouri Southern, Martin made the decision to make the move to the high-major level at the conclusion of senior season at Missouri Southern State. Playing for former Kansas star Jeff Boschee, Martin had originally planned to decide between UNLV, Creighton, Georgetown, Stetson, Texas, and Colorado State, but once Bill Self and Kansas got involved, the landscape of his recruitment changed. Following a Zoom call with Self and his staff in late March, Martin gave the nod to Kansas shortly thereafter. Had it not been for Kansas, Martin would have likely spent his last year of college hoops in Austin, Texas. Self made the decision to get involved and made a strong push, which ended up being the difference when the time came for Martin to decide.

The Skinny: Martin was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America and MIAA All-Conference First Team his junior and senior seasons at Missouri Southern. In 2020-21 the Yukon, Oklahoma, native averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game at Missouri Southern where he was coached by former Kansas standout guard Jeff Boschee. His senior season he made 58% from the field and 45% from three-point range on 110 attempts.

As a junior, Martin led the MIAA in scoring, rebounds, double-doubles, while ranking second in blocked shots and field goal percentage. He averaged 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field and 81% from the free-throw line in 2019-20.

Martin is Missouri Southern’s second-leading career scorer with 2,040 points. He played three seasons at Missouri Southern after transferring from Jacksonville State following his freshman year.

Martin will graduate from MSSU in May 2021 and will work toward a master’s degree while at KU.

Before making the move to Missouri Southern State, Martin appeared in 30 games at Jacksonville State. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, Martin shot 51.4 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from behind the arc, and 62.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Awards: Martin was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America and MIAA All-Conference First Team his junior and senior seasons at Missouri Southern.

Martin is Missouri Southern’s second-leading career scorer with 2,040 points.

Bill Self on Cam Martin: “Cam is going to bring a lot of versatility to our frontcourt, allowing us to play with space and size,” Self said. “Jeff Boschee runs a solid program at Missouri Southern and knows exactly what it takes to play at this level. We’re very excited that Cam is coming to Kansas and look forward to the positive impact he will have on this team.”

What to expect: When looking over KU's 2021-22 roster, Jalen Wilson, Zach Clemence, K.J. Adams, Cam Martin, David McCormack, and Mitch Lightfoot will spend a lot of time on the practice court competing for significant minutes this upcoming season. Wilson and McCormack both started last season, while Lightfoot is back for his sixth year as a member of the University of Kansas men's basketball program. Due to the fact that Wilson and McCormack started last season and played significant roles, it's safe to say that both will do the same again this season. The rest, as they say, is up for grabs. Martin brings a lot of experience to the table and had a great deal of success the past two seasons at Missouri Southern State. He can flat-out score the basketball in a variety of ways and is going to battle on the glass and fight for every rebound. Martin, because of his size and strength, has the ability to be a difference-maker on the offensive side of the court, simply due to his ability to stretch to the floor with his outside shooting touch. It's safe to say that he isn't going to average 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season, but if he can have the same type of success shooting the ball and being productive in the paint this season, Martin has the potential to play a major role this season. If he's on from behind the arc and the other pieces around him on clicking on all cylinders, Kansas is going to be a tough out, especially when it matters most.