Playing a Friday night game means the players have Saturday as an off day. But when the Jayhawks next opponent kicks off tonight many of them will be in front of the TV watching football.

Illinois will play against Toledo, who is predicted to be one of the best teams in the MAC. We caught up with the leading tackler and leading rusher from the Missouri State game to see what their Saturday night plans are.

"Oh, yeah, for sure," said Rich Miller. "I'm locked in 100%. I like watching football anyway, even if it's not my opponent, you know what I'm saying? I love watching football, but the fact that it's my opponent makes it a bonus."

Miller tied for the team lead in tackles against Missouri State and said you can learn tendencies watching games and that is what he plans do.

Devin Neal, who rushed for 95 yards, said he plans to do the same.

"See what their tendencies are," he said. "Just get a head start and game plan and just see how they are as a team. That's important just to get that edge. I'm super excited for that matchup."

Hear more from Neal and Miller about the Missouri State game. Miller talks about finding out Brian Borland would not be calling the plays on defense and Neal credits the offensive line for their rushing performance.