KU players Dominick Puni, Marvin Grant and Mello Dotson met with the media this week to preview the Cincinnati game and talk about ending the regular season.

Dominick Puni

The Cincinnati defensive line has good players who will present a challenge for the offensive line. Left tackle Dominick Puni talked about the Bearcats defensive front. "They've got a very good d-line, and very good nose guard," Puni said. "I think he's probably, if not the best full player, like one of the best, for sure. Obviously, the Illinois guy was very good, too. He's going to be a problem, but obviously got to be sharp with him. DMs are quick. They got a Jack (position) lined up outside quick. We've just got to be sharp on our calls." See more from Puni and what he had to say.

Marvin Grant

Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones is a player the defense will need to keep an eye on. He leads all Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing and is a dual-threat option the Bearcats like to use on designed runs. "Their quarterback moves around and he's pretty mobile," safety Marvin Grant said. "That's one of the main guys that we looking into. We're looking at everybody, but we know, like, the quarterback is very mobile and can't give him too much space because he definitely can get out and be a little looser." Grant gives more of his take on facing Cincinnati and gives his opinion on who the hardest hitters are on the team.



Mello Dotson

Mello Dotson has been battling injuries the last few games, but says he is ready to go. "I wouldn't say I'm perfectly fine, but I'm standing in the training room trying to just stay as close to 100% as possible," he said. Cincinnati is near the top of the league in rushing, but they will take deep shots in the pass game. "I would say their quarterback is good at throwing the vertical ball," Dotson said. "So my top thing this week will being able to play those routes."

