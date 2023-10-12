The KU players gave their thoughts on playing against Oklahoma State after watching film on their next opponent. We have the reaction from Mike Novitsky, Daniel Hishaw, Jayson Gilliom, Rich Miller, and Dylan McDuffie.

Mike Novitsky

Novitsky talked about reaching a bowl game and what film study was like after leading an offensive line that helped produce 399 rushing yards. He gave his thoughts on facing Oklahoma State. "I see a very good physical front and the backers are really sharp too," he said. "They're quick all around, very good defense. We got our hands full this week and I liked our week of prep so far and how we're going about it and it's going to be a great challenge for us, them running 3-3-5 (defense)."

Daniel Hishaw

Hishaw and the running backs are coming off a big game against UCF. He credits the offensive line for their success. "Our lineman, if we didn't have the lineman we had, we wouldn't be able to do nothing," he said. "I think they're just the main part of us being able to run the ball, because if you look at a lot of that in the game, we didn't have to make a lot of people miss until we got to the second level. So, I mean, that's the big reason why we get to run the ball so much."

Jayson Gilliom

Gilliom has earned a reputation as one of the hardest workers on the team. Coaches have pointed out his work ethic and the extra time he puts into learning. He is getting on the field more after recovering from an injury that sidelined him last season. "Just going to work every day in practice and having that payoff and show up in the game just each and every week, that's what football is about," Gilliom said. "I think that's just something that I've really enjoyed and something that I look forward to every week."



Rich Miller

Miller said this is a week they are going to be physical and play downhill. "They've got some explosiveness for sure," he said. "We understand that we got to be disciplined with our eyes again just like every week and just play downhill and try to beat a more physical team."

Dylan McDuffie