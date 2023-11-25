The Jayhawks improved to 8-4 with a 49-16 win over Cincinnati to finish off the regular season. Jason Bean accounted for for total touchdowns, and Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and 106 yards. Neal moved into the top five in KU history. Cobee Bryant made the biggest defensive play of the game when he came down with a one-handed interception in the second quarter.

Bean was eager to get back

Missing out on last week's Sunflower Showdown was not easy for Bean, but that served as extra motivation for him this week. "Last week was definitely tough," Bean said. "I think that was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back, play that game last week. And it kind of bummed me out not to be able to play. I just wanted to come out, make a statement." Bean was most proud of how he led the team and kept them focused throughout the win. "Yeah, it felt good to get back out there with the boys," Bean said. "You know, in an environment like this on the road, you know, they're always kind of difficult to, you know, keep your composure, stay locked in the whole time. But I think we did a good job of that. I'm just proud of this team for what they've done this season. " As Bean reflects on his last season of college football, he wishes they could have gotten more done, but has his eyes set on the bowl game. "I kind of envisioned a little more first," Bean said "We had some pretty high goals for this year. Kind of fell short of those goals, but we still accomplished a lot. We still have more to accomplish."

Devin Neal surpasses century mark in third straight game

Devin Neal has had an electric year running the football for Kansas, and it did not stop tonight. Kansas was dealing with injuries on their offensive line to Bryce Cabeldue and Michael Ford Jr., but they managed to to pave the way for Neal despite the injuries. "They're some dogs, they get the job done and obviously we're banged up front, but to put on performance like that for o-line is just really remarkable," Neal said. The Jayhawks continued to have success in the wildcat formation this week, as Neal scored one of his touchdowns out of the formation. Neal and Torry Locklin each took snaps, and Neal has enjoyed giving defenses one more thing to worry about. "I just think it's another thing that we added to our toolbox of being multiple and it's a lot different to have defense cover that," Neal said. "As long they have to account for obviously Jason's speed, as hard as that is, then you have to worry about a running back going back there, too. So I just love the game plan. I love how we came in this week. It was a great game plan." Neal's performance moved him over 3,000 career yards at Kansas, and he now is third in school history for rushing touchdowns. While he is not focusing on the numbers that much, he knows that he'll give more value to what he has accomplished at Kansas later. "I've seen so far, it's just really cool," Neal said. "It's really special. I'm going to look back one day and then really take in what I've been doing."

Neal continued his climb up the KU record books

Cobee Bryant changes the game with a highlight reel interception

Cobee Bryant recorded his third interception of the season against Cincinnati, and this one was the most eye-popping. The one-handed catch landed him in the No.2 slot on SportsCenter Top 10. "It was shocking," Bryant said. "I had the ball, I was trying to bat it down, it just slid into my hand and I realized I caught it. I was so excited." The play could not have come at a better time for the Jayhawks, who were up 7-3. They then scored to go up 14-3, and controlled the game from that point forward. "I made that play, I knew it was going to change the momentum on offense to make more plays and defense to go and get stops," Bryant said. Bryant had three tackles along with his interception, and was rarely tested after the big play. Bean was well aware of how important the play was toward playing complementary football. "It was huge to see a guy make a play like that," Bean said. "That's something we wanted to see."