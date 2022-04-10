Player reaction: Neal, Miller, Daniels after spring preview
After the spring preview some of the KU players gave their thoughts on the day's events and how the last month of practice has been.
Devin Neal
Neal talked about local recruiting, the running back group and playing two sports.
Jalon Daniels
Daniels gave his thoughts on the quarterback group. the speed Jason Bean showed at the game, the running backs and receivers and where he sees the program going.
Rich Miller
Miller talked about the good spring Taiwan Berryhill had at linebacker, the momentum in the program and how good the linebackers can be.