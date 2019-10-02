“Not a lot of people have the opportunity to play division one football,” said senior captain Bryce Torneden. “I'm blessed to be in this position and obviously play a great team in Oklahoma. I'm very excited to play against them.”

The Kansas players are going into the game knowing they have to execute better than last week, but there is an opportunity to face one of the best teams in the country.

The Sooners are leading the nation in total offense and the next closest team to them is Central Florida who is averaging almost 100 yards less per game.

A quick glance through the NCAA stats tells a quick story what the Kansas defense is up against this weekend when they play Oklahoma.

The task for the defense might be the toughest they see all year. One reason is how many ways the Sooners can move the ball. They are going up against quarterback Jalen Hurts who is putting up Heisman type numbers.

The most impressive statistic is the fact Hurts currently ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing. That makes defending Oklahoma more difficult knowing they will always have to account for the quarterback run game.

“It is a whole another element of the game,” Torneden said of Hurts running. “Not a lot of teams have a quarterback that can run as well as pass effectively. Obviously, you’ve got to add that to the game plan, which makes things a little bit more difficult. But I think we're going to be prepared.”

Last year Kansas played Oklahoma in Norman and sliced the defense with 40 points and over 500 yards of offense. Pooka Williams had a career-best game rushing for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

“At the end of the day, they're a really good football team, obviously,” said Hakeem Adeniji. “But, I mean, there are 11 dudes on the field, just like any other team. They're just able to execute a lot better than most teams in the country. So, we have to be able to match that.”

Adeniji and Torneden are taking on the role of captains, trying to move past last week’s showing against TCU.

“Both of us and a lot of the leaders on this team have to take that step and really make sure everyone's focused on the goal,” Torneden said. “Which is winning games and playing to the best of our ability. Whatever the outside noise may be, we’ve got to make sure that we're tuned in and focus on winning games.”

The Jayhawks enter the game a 33-point underdog. Torneden was asked what a win over Oklahoma would mean.

“Obviously a lot,” he said. “A great program like Oklahoma and they are a talented top 10 team. It would mean the world to us.”