The KU players look forward to going to Ames for a night game as the battle for a spot near the top of the Big 12 standings. We spoke with JB Brown, Jason Bean, Lawrence Arnold, Dominick Puni and Craig Young about the win over Oklahoma and the upcoming game against the Cyclones.

JB Brown- linebacker

One of the biggest defensive plays during the Oklahoma game came from JB Brown when he caused a fumble that led to a score. He said when he made the hit he did not know the ball came out. "It felt great knowing that I caused the fumble, and that set up the offensive score, so it was a good feeling," Brown said. "I was just celebrating the big hit. I didn't know until I felt Craig, like, moving my leg and telling me to move, and I guess he had got the ball, so, yeah, I didn't even know."

Jason Bean- quarterback

Jason Bean led the Jayhawks on the game-winning drive and now has another challenge with the Iowa State defense. "They are really big, really physical," Bean said. "You know, they have a good structure. You know, they're coached very well. I think they're going to be sound and disciplined with what they do, and I think it'll be a really good challenge for us. I think it starts up front with our o-line and their play, and everybody else just has to follow along."

Lawrence Arnold- wide receiver

Arnold turned in one of the biggest plays on offense late in the game with a 37-yard catch that set up the game-winning score from Devin Neal. He was running that route previously in the game and knew he could get open. "I know going through the whole entire game and me running that route a lot, the dig route that I ran, I was noticing that the different change of paces that I was giving to DB," Arnold said. "It was dictating his leverage and how he was guarding me. So on the last drive I was just thinking, all right, if I don't run this route full speed, if I go a slow to fast pace then, it's going to make them open up."

Dominick Puni- offensive line

The last two years under Leipold the Iowa State defense has held the Jayhawks to 17 points in both games combined. The 3-3-5 look has presented challenges for the Jayhawks. "They're tough, physical, and a very disciplined group," Puni said. "They don't mess up assignments too much. They make it good for the linebackers. But in pass, they'll move, they'll do some stuff. We just got to be on our P's and Q's, especially with the three safety defense."

Craig Young- linebacker