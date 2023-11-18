Watch what the players had to say after the loss and some of their reaction to a game that went down to the final drive.

Devin Neal, Austin Booker and Cole Ballard met with the media following the Kansas State game.

Lance Leipold said Jason Bean was available to play, but Cole Ballard got the start and went the distance.

He got a lot of the reps during the week and said the team went into the game believing they could wein.

"Everybody this week had the expectation of we're going to go in and win," Ballard said. "So us being in that game, it's not a surprise to anybody."

Ballard said they have to forget about this loss and get ready for the last regular season game.

"Can't worry about the past it's going to affect your week," he said. "So, we've got to move on to Cincinnati. Come in, have a good lift tomorrow and watch the film. Own what's on tape and go to work on Monday."