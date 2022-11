Rich Miller said they don't want to stop at six wins and he wants to play for a Big 12 championship. He talks about his interception, his first since youth football.

Jason Bean talked about the scene in the locker room and his long touchdown run.

Luke Grimm had an ice pack around his leg and said everyone has been battling through bruises to get bowl eligible.

Cobee Bryant made his return to action and came up with an interception in his first game back after an injury.

See more what the players had to say after the game.