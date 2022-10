We have the player reaction to the win over Iowa State and we have what they said.



Devin Neal

Devin Neal said the offense can learn from a game like this where the Iowa State limited their production, but they still found a way to win. Neal said they are looking forward to getting back in the film room and improving.

Rich Miller

Rich Miller said they focused on stopping the Iowa State run game all week. That work paid off as the defense basically shut down the Cyclones

Craig Young