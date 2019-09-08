Prox led all players with 11 tackles and was doing his part on defense. In the first half Coastal Carolina was taking chunks of yards with the option play on the perimeter. But in the second half they adjusted and fixed some of those openings.

“I'd say it is more of a mental thing that a lot of people are dealing with,” said linebacker Dru Prox. “I feel like physically, we are going to match up with any team we are going to play. I don't see any team just being that physically dominant over us. We just have to get the mental areas out the way.”

After the Jayhawks lost to Coastal Carolina the feel among the players is the issues can be fixed. Kansas entered the game a touchdown favorite and suffered their first loss of the season, 12-7.

Prox said head coach Les Miles told them after the game there were too many mental errors.

“We really beat ourselves,” he said. “Anybody who watched the game could really see that. I definitely feel like, from the beginning of the game, we were going to win it. But then we started having all those mental errors. We just can’t have that.”

On the offensive side clearing up some of the issues could simply come down to communicating. Center Andru Tovi said they have to clean up the errors relaying information to each other pre-snap and adjusting to the defense.

“For the offensive line, we're communicating where the pressure is, and how it is coming,” Tovi said. “Overall, we’ve just got to be better making sure everybody is on the same page.”

One thing the offensive line is experiencing is opposing defenses bringing extra defenders in the box. It has been clear all fall the Jayhawks plan of attack is to be physical and have a successful running game.

Teams like Indiana State and Coastal Carolina know that. Both gambled bringing extra players to the line of scrimmage and slow down the Kansas ground game.

“They were bringing a lot of blitzes early in the game,” Tovi said. “They just keep bringing the blitz no matter what. It didn’t matter who was in the backfield and what plays we were running. They're just bringing the blitz and just trying to stop whatever they could.

“We're going to learn from what we should have done, and how we should execute it. I'm proud of my team no matter what. We still fought it out until the end.”

The Jayhawks will now have to move on and get ready for Boston College. It will be their first road game and it will come with a short week. The game kicks off on Friday night so it will change how they prepare during the week.

Senior captain Bryce Torneden will make sure everyone knows they can’t let the Coastal Carolina loss sit in their minds with their toughest game on the schedule up next. Torneden, who said he’s never been to the east coast, will try to make sure the team quickly puts the loss behind them.

“We can’t hang our heads,” Torneden said. “We've got to learn from it. That's the only thing you can do. You can’t sulk and feel bad for yourself, but it's not helping anybody. We've got a quick week, obviously playing on Friday. We've got to put it behind us and learn from it.”