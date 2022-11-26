“I felt like the rain was more similar to the West Virginia game versus the Houston game,” Daniels said. “I was able to make more throws with the rain because it wasn’t as big of raindrops… There are always some throws I wished I could’ve had back, but I’m never somebody that’s going to blame it on something I can’t control, like the weather.”

But the Jayhawks punted on its first drive back, and K-State held the KU scoring under wraps until the start of the fourth quarter when Jalon Daniels scored on a short-yardage TD run and was shaken up in the process. Daniels, completing 20 of 32 passes for 168 yards at KSU, said the rain never hindered his ability to execute the offense.

Up until Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) practically went silent in the second half, the Jayhawks had rebounded from a sloppy start to pull itself within nine points of the Wildcats at halftime, and coming out of the break with possession was another green light to kick things into high gear.

The rain was steady throughout most of Kansas’ 47-27 loss to No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday night in Manhattan. The Jayhawks have played in the rain before, varying in heaviness, but it never seemed to affect the KU offense in any of those games.

Kansas ramped up production in the second quarter, scoring twice before halftime and made it clear they weren’t going away, easily. For perspective, 128 of the Jayhawks’ 307 yards of total offense came in the second quarter, alone.

According to Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr., that’s a sign of a team that’s improving in the toughness/resistance category.

“That shows the grit, that shows the growth of this program,” Logan said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to make sure we go out for four quarters and nobody questions if we’re going to play hard or finish the game. We wanted to play hard and that was our goal.”

“It’s capable of a lot,” added offensive lineman Mike Novitsky. “The sky’s the limit. We have talented players at all our positions and we’ve just got to execute. When we execute we can put up a lot of points and move the ball on anybody. But consistently executing, we’ve got to be better with that.”

Kansas ends its regular season with six regular-season wins, three coming in Big 12 play. Finishing his fourth season as a Jayhawk and heading to his first career bowl game, Logan said Kansas is a program worth keeping an eye on.

“We’re definitely on the upside, we definitely have more growth to do. I’m proud of where we came from. There’s still more building that has to be done, get back in the house, and work on the little things but I’m excited about this program.”

Bowl-bound and awaiting its assignment, Kansas will field this year’s squad one more time as the holidays speed up. Daniels sees the additional game as an opportunity for the program to build some additional confidence heading into the offseason.

“It’s the opportunity to play more ball,” Daniels said. “This program hasn’t been there in I don’t know how long, so to be blessed to be able to play in this game, we’re just going to take that day-to-day step and keep preparing throughout however many weeks there are.”