The players are coming off a bye week and talk about returning to the field in front for homecoming against Oklahoma. See what the players had to say about returning home and facing one of the top teams in the country.

Bryce Cabeldue

Starting right tackle Bryce Cabeldue said the OU defense plays different looks and they have to be ready. "You know, they're undefeated, and they're ranked really high," he said. "I think probably one of the top two defenses in the entire nation. They're going to be a really good team. Being able to go out there, we had a by week to be able to give a little bit extra, more prepared for them. Hopefully we'll be able to get it done. And I just think it's going to be a good game." Cabeldue said the Sooners have an athletic defensive line. More from Cabeldue and his thoughts.

Cornell Wheeler

Cornell Wheeler is part of the linebacker unit that will be responsible for covering the flats and keeping an eye on Gabriel when he scrambles. "They are explosive and fast," Wheeler said. "They got talented all across and they have 11 guys are all talented. So they're a tempo team like I said, and we just have to do our job of getting lined up and communicating." Wheeler knows the linebackers will be tested and they have to stay assignment-sound. "We just got to read our keys, read our gaps, and just fly around," he said. "Once we play confident know our job, we can fly around across the field. So definitely on a linebacker standpoint, once we know our job, we can play fast."



Austin Booker

Austin Booker was not 100 percent against Oklahoma State and the bye week helped him recover. "I feel great," he said. "I got less reps last week and then got in the training room. Feeling good this week." Wheeler said they have to read their keys against Dillon Gabriel and Booker said he has to adjust from his defensive end position. "Me personally, when I'm pass rushing, I've just got to redirect after I get past the quarterback and then for the rest of the guys, if we're just doing our job and where we need to be, I don't think it'll be a problem," he said.



Quentin Skinner