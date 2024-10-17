Players talk about locker room, facing Houston on Saturday

Advertisement

in other news

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.

Premium content
 • Shay Wildeboor
Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.

 • Jon Kirby
Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.

 • Sam Winton
Notebook from KU's media day

Notebook from KU's media day

KU kicked off the 2024-25 season with media day on Monday afternoon. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the latest.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.

 • Shay Wildeboor

in other news

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.

Premium content
 • Shay Wildeboor
Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.

 • Jon Kirby
Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.

 • Sam Winton
Published Oct 17, 2024
Players talk about locker room, facing Houston on Saturday
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The players are ready to start what they are calling a new six-game season when they play Houston on Saturday.

They talked about the attitude in the locker room, the mood of the team, and what they see from Houston on film.

Jalon Daniels

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Devin Neal

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Luke Grimm

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

O.J. Burroughs

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Taylor Davis

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement