Podcast: All football talk, fall camp, special guests, recruiting

Slant Staff
We go nothing but football in this version of the Inside Slant podcast.

We take a look at every position and give our take what we think through fall camp.

Talk about why Les Miles will win at Kansas.

We are joined by several KU players who talk about fall camp and give a closer at their position.

Recruiting talk with recent commitments and special guest four-star linebacker Brennon Scott joins us.

Finally we answer every question asked by our subscribers in the Podcast Quesion segment.


