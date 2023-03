The staff is back in the studio with a lot to talk about.

- The Jayhawks capture another Big 12 title

- We talk about the accomplishments of Bill Self

- How big is the Big 12 tourney for seeding

- Thoughts on the team heading into postseason

- The latest in recruiting and who to watch

- Spring football is underway and we gave our take on what we are hearing

- Where the program is heading into Lance Leipold's third season

- Some of the pleasant surprises in spring football

- How new facilities will help recruiting

- KU commit Aundre Gibson joins us to talk about picking the Jayhawks

- Thoughts on 2024 recruiting and staff is off to a fast start