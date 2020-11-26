JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Basketball starts, TCU next, recruiting, special guests

KU sports are in now full action with basketball tipping off today. We have the whole crew back in the studio to talk about the first few games in basketball with some big opponents and a tough schedule.

We talk about the coaching change in football as John Morookian takes over the offensive line, the bye week, and predictions on the TCU game.

KU color analyst David Lawrence joins us to talk about his thoughts on the coaching change and what he would like to see the rest of the season.

The most recent 2021 commit Corey Robinson is a special guest to talk about his decision to pick the Jayhawks.

There is much more discussion inside on recruiting. Listen to the episode on the Jayhawk Slant player below.