JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Basketball thoughts, football ending, recruiting talk

The whole crew is back in the studio to talk about the solid start the basketball is off to. We talk about the line-ups that Bill Self might settle into and our take what group has produced the most.

We look at recent recruiting developments and what could still remain for the 2021 class.

The football team wraps up 2020 this weekend and we look at the crucial off-season. A look back on Texas Tech and look ahead to Texas with our predictions.

Jason Suchomel from Orangebloods.com joins us to talk about Tom Herman's future and his thoughts on the game.

An early look ahead to signing day and why quiet is a great thing right now with les than a week left.