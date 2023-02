The Inside Slant podcast is live. We have the staff in studio talking about the latest thoughts with KU sports.

- The basketball team gets back on track with two big wins

- Last week Shay told everyone not to panic after a three-game losing streak

- But things don't get easier with Iowa State and Texas next

- The Jayhawks land a highly-rated QB in Isaiah Marshall

- Closer look at the portal class that was rated #25 in the country

- Several questions and breakdowns about the signing class

- We answer some good questions from subscribers