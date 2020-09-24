JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Brandon McAnderson

Although it wasn't pretty we touched on the Coastal Carolina game and look ahead to Baylor with our breakdowns and predictions.

We are joined by Brandon McAnderson who most remember helped the Jayhawks win an Orange Bowl. Now, he's scanning the field as the new sideline reporter for the radio broadcast.

Baylor has yet to play a game and Stephen Cook joins us from our Rivals affiliate to get a closer look at the Bears.

We close it out with the latest on recruiting in the 2021 class and ahead.





